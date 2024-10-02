Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,429,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

