Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $48,299,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 212,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after buying an additional 137,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.