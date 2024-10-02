Cim LLC Sells 486 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
