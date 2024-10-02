Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 759,093 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 759,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,383,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $148,351,000 after acquiring an additional 194,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 753,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 488,193 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

