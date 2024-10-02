Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $47.61 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,611,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,118.62.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,046.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,036.74. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

