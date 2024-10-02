Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $82.56 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 458,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $197.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

