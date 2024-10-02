Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

