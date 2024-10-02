American Trust Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

