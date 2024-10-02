Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 2nd (AAPL, ADXN, AEO, AMN, BIOL, ESPR, FI, FLYW, FPAY, GNTA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $0.40 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $994.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $918.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $279.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.