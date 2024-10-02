Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $133.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

