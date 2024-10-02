Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stake Raised by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,099 shares during the quarter. NU comprises approximately 4.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.16% of NU worth $96,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 158,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NU by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in NU by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE NU opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

