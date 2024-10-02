Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.3% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82. The company has a market cap of $779.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

