Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 2nd (ATGE, BBY, BLBD, BOH, BTLCY, CICOF, CRM, CVBF, DNB, DQ)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 2nd:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $450.00 price target on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

