Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 2nd (ATGE, BBY, BLBD, BOH, BTLCY, CICOF, CRM, CVBF, DNB, DQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 2nd:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $450.00 price target on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

