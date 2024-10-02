Creekside Partners Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Creekside Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $269.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.