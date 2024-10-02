NCP Inc. Makes New $115,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,045,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,955,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

