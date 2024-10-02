Brown Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,289,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,101,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,962,767,000 after purchasing an additional 748,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $235,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $235,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total transaction of $4,615,448.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,191,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,462 shares of company stock valued at $162,308,065. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $576.47 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $583.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.95.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

