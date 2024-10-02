Insider Selling: Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Insider Sells 16,632,352 Shares of Stock

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) insider Greg Taylor sold 16,632,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.17), for a total transaction of A$28,274,998.40 ($19,499,998.90).

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. Step One Clothing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

