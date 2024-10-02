Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich Buys 35,000 Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Stock

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich purchased 35,000 shares of Fletcher Building stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,125.00 ($62,155.17).
Fletcher Building Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About Fletcher Building
