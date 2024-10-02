Insider Buying: Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1Get Free Report) insider Melinda Snowden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.53 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of A$22,590.00 ($15,579.31).

Megaport Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

Megaport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

See Also

