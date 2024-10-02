Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$150,100.00 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$30.02 ($20.70), for a total value of A$150,100.00 ($103,517.24).
Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Peter Gill sold 133 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.20 ($20.82), for a total value of A$4,015.94 ($2,769.61).
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Peter Gill sold 20,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$29.25 ($20.17), for a total value of A$585,000.00 ($403,448.28).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
