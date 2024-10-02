Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $206.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

