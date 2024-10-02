United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.2 %

UPS opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

