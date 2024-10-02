Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

