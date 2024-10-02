DeepOnion Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $6.80 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069079 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007304 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,428.90 or 0.39444646 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.