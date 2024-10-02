Tribe 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,030.17 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $223.90 million and $11,030.17 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00257857 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,087,234 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

