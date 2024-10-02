Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $529.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.