Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

