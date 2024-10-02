PotCoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $11.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00103462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011348 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.