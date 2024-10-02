Centennial Bank AR Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.