Centennial Bank AR Has $3.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

