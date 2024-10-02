Electroneum Price Tops $0.0025 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Electroneum has a market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $932,941.54 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,639,005 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

