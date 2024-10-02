Jito 24 Hour Volume Tops $36.36 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Jito has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $245.66 million and approximately $36.36 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00257857 BTC.

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,093,964.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.15777886 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $41,178,906.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

