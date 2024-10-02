PAID Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.98 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $29,709.40 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05161707 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $27,153.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

