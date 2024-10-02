SPACE ID Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.77 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $267.51 million and approximately $20.77 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,805,028 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 747,805,027.5688851 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.36487048 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $24,434,947.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

