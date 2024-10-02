Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Invests $541,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,069,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,653,000 after buying an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $190.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

