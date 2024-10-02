Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys Shares of 50,952 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

