RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 7,249 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $238.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

