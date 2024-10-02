Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,959,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Farmers National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $238.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day moving average is $223.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.