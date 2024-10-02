Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $135.97 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $135,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 753,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,354,000 after purchasing an additional 352,566 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

