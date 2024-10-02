KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $484.76 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $496.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.