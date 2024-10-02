Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Shares of MAR opened at $246.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.00 and its 200-day moving average is $237.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

