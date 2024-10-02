Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells $236,545.65 in Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rollins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 156,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 855,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Rollins by 10,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 480,292 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 502.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 572,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 477,256 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 317,353 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

