Mary-Rose de Valladares Buys 24,000 Shares of Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Mary-Rose de Valladares purchased 24,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($24,077.05).
Atome Price Performance
Shares of LON:ATOM remained flat at GBX 78 ($1.04) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,683. The company has a market capitalization of £35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.23. Atome Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.20.
Atome Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atome
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Atome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.