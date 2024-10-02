Mary-Rose de Valladares Buys 24,000 Shares of Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Stock

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Mary-Rose de Valladares purchased 24,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($24,077.05).

Atome Price Performance

Shares of LON:ATOM remained flat at GBX 78 ($1.04) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,683. The company has a market capitalization of £35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.23. Atome Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.55 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.20.

Atome Company Profile

Featured Stories

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

