B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,974 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $91,364,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

