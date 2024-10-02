B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,796 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 60,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.70.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.19. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

