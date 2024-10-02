Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Martin Hellawell Buys 6,000 Shares

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) insider Martin Hellawell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,648 ($22.04) per share, with a total value of £98,880 ($132,263.24).

Gamma Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GAMA stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,654 ($22.12). 230,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,051. Gamma Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 980.10 ($13.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,744 ($23.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,824.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,556.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,448.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,103.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($30.10) to GBX 2,300 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

