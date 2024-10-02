Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $150,437,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,890,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion and a PE ratio of 158.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.96.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

