iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 455,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $370.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

