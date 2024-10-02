Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 184,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $217.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

