Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $38.43 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

